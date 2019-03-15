Anastasios Parafestas Sells 60,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $2,360,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, March 13th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $2,385,600.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 33,700 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,340,923.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 140,848 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $5,956,461.92.

On Thursday, February 21st, Anastasios Parafestas sold 64,140 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $2,602,159.80.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 24,039 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $962,761.95.

On Thursday, February 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 44,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,778,480.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 60,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $2,390,400.00.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $39.09 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Anastasios Parafestas Sells 60,000 Shares of CarGurus Inc (CARG) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/anastasios-parafestas-sells-60000-shares-of-cargurus-inc-carg-stock.html.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.