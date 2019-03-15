Analyzing istar (STAR) & Great Portland Estates (GPEAF)

istar (NYSE:STAR) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for istar and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score istar 0 3 0 0 2.00 Great Portland Estates 0 0 0 0 N/A

istar currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.42%. Given istar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe istar is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Volatility & Risk

istar has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares istar and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets istar -4.04% -1.90% -0.43% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of istar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of istar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

istar pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Great Portland Estates does not pay a dividend. istar pays out -37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares istar and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio istar $798.12 million 0.72 -$32.26 million ($0.95) -8.87 Great Portland Estates $159.43 million 14.40 N/A N/A N/A

Great Portland Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than istar.

Summary

istar beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About istar

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

