Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

3/14/2019 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/13/2019 – Mersana Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

3/11/2019 – Mersana Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/8/2019 – Mersana Therapeutics was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,068. The company has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $23.96.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.45% and a negative net margin of 606.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

