Analysts Set Alta Mesa Resources Inc (AMR) PT at $8.17

Shares of Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources to $6.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alta Mesa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 198,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alta Mesa Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 10.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 221,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 50.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 1,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMR opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Alta Mesa Resources has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.