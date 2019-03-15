Analysts Expect Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will post sales of $317.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.50 million. Smart Global posted sales of $313.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. Smart Global had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Smart Global stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $530.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.39. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $56.69.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $289,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alan Marten sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $255,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,177. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 2,006.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Smart Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 30,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Smart Global in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Global by 35.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Smart Global by 244.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 221,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

