Analysts Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NEPT) to Announce $0.00 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.06 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neptune Wellness Solutions an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NEPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 236,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 81,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEPT stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.87. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.48% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, engages in the extraction, purification, and formulation of value-added differentiated science based products. It develops turnkey nutrition product solutions in various delivery forms. The company offers specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.