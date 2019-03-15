Analysts Expect IntriCon Co. (IIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) will post sales of $30.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IntriCon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.70 million and the lowest is $29.40 million. IntriCon reported sales of $25.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IntriCon will report full-year sales of $130.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $160.69 million, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $165.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IntriCon.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. IntriCon had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

IIN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IntriCon from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Dougherty & Co raised IntriCon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other IntriCon news, VP Greg Gruenhagen sold 1,500 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $37,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,510.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $115,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in IntriCon during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in IntriCon by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter worth about $270,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIN traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 208,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,055. The stock has a market cap of $185.35 million, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $76.80.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical bio-telemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

