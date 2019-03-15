Analysts Anticipate Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.83. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

SYNH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $431,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.25 per share, with a total value of $150,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Syneos Health stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,378. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

