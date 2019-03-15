Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.23 Million

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce sales of $471.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.93 million and the highest is $475.50 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $452.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,647,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply