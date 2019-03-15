Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $471.23 Million

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce sales of $471.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.93 million and the highest is $475.50 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $452.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,647,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $125.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.76 and a 1-year high of $123.87.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.