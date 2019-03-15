Analysts Anticipate Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akorn’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akorn will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akorn.

Get Akorn alerts:

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.28). Akorn had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $153.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AKRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Craig Hallum set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Akorn has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Akorn by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akorn (AKRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.