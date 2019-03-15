Amtech Systems (ASYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amtech Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 3,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.27.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,807 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29,050 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 164,357 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,144,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

