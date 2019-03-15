Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

AMPH stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 1.96%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $38,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,245 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $63,342.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,222 shares of company stock worth $2,037,797. Insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.