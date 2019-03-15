AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $415.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.40 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 38,422,583 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $1,055,468,355.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 72.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 57.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,933,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 40.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 928 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

