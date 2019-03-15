American Renal Associates (ARA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Renal Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of American Renal Associates to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.46 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Renal Associates by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in American Renal Associates by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Renal Associates by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Renal Associates by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in American Renal Associates by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Read More: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.