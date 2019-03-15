American Renal Associates (ARA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann lowered shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.
American Renal Associates stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.
American Renal Associates Company Profile
American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.
