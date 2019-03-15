American Renal Associates (ARA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann lowered shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Renal Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.21.

American Renal Associates stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 31.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 133,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Renal Associates by 69.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

