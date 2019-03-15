American National Insurance (ANAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

American National Insurance stock opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $155.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,037,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,377,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

