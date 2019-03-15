American International Group Inc. Has $25.63 Million Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cigna worth $25,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $169.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $162.42 and a 12 month high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, December 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total value of $184,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

