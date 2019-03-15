American International Group Inc. Has $12.54 Million Position in SEI Investments (SEIC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,870,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,500,000 after acquiring an additional 485,625 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 826.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 470,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,769,000 after acquiring an additional 420,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,030,000 after buying an additional 349,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,841,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SEI Investments news, insider Paul Klauder acquired 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $154,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,159,725 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

SEIC stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

