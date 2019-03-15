American International Group Inc. Boosts Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Hill-Rom worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the third quarter worth approximately $715,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 192,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,916,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,549,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 199,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.39 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

