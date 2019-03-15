American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,910 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 579,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Old Republic International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th.

In related news, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,080 shares in the company, valued at $25,037,789.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock worth $111,870. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

