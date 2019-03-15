AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ (AMAG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

“: We reiterate our Neutral rating and are lowering our PT to $14 from $17. Failure of the post-approval Makena trial is a clear setback for the company. We suspect investors may be increasingly drawn to the stock as one to own given the subsequent devaluation, but that longer-term investing requires some framing of the commercial impact. We believe the trial result reinforces the importance of the next 12-18 months for AMAG to demonstrate that existing and pipeline assets can adequately replace lost Makena revenue.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

AMAG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,474. The company has a market cap of $439.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.01. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.21 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

