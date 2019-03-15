Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Cut by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $673,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,192.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market capitalization of $833.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,314.86.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

