Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,360 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,129.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,394,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,941 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,628,370.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares in the company, valued at $17,085,688.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Steib bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,344.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ally Financial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

