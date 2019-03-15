Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8,063.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,165,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,827 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 121.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,391,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,781 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,957,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,305,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,584,000 after acquiring an additional 953,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $102.73.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/allstate-corp-all-shares-sold-by-achmea-investment-management-b-v.html.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.