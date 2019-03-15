Allion Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Allion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Allion has traded flat against the US dollar. Allion has a market cap of $1,800.00 and $0.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000390 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Allion Profile

Allion is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com . Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all

Buying and Selling Allion

Allion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Allion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Allion using one of the exchanges listed above.

