Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,071,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 1,654,194 shares.The stock last traded at $25.47 and had previously closed at $25.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.41.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $314,021.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $192,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock worth $1,301,542 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 2,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,044,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

