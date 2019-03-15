Alio Gold Inc (ALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

ALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alio Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alio Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of ALO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 179,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,071. Alio Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alio Gold during the third quarter worth about $189,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alio Gold by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 354,250 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alio Gold by 945.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,440,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 5,824,055 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alio Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alio Gold by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 1,232,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 372,923 shares during the last quarter.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

