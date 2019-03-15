Alio Gold (ALO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alio Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Alio Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alio Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.68.

TSE ALO opened at C$1.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.25. Alio Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.23.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

