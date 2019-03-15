Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 42,624 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALDR. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 748.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after buying an additional 925,463 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 359,602 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,000,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 185,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,661,000.

Shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.80.

ALDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

