Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of -3.96.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
