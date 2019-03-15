Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $5.80 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of -3.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,697 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned 7.86% of Akari Therapeutics worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.