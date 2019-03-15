Aimmune Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 1,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 876% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 put options.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,644,000 after acquiring an additional 338,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,579,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 135,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,579,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 135,159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,915,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,260,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 240,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMT stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $36.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.11.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

