Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AGRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.36. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 226,255 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 430,907 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

