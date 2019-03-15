Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stake Lessened by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,586 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 281,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,502,000 after buying an additional 168,312 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMG opened at $106.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $194.90.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Affiliated Managers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

