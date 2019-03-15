AES Corp (AES) Holdings Boosted by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 229.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of AES by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 35,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $481,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

