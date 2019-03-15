Aeon Global Health (AGHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Aeon Global Health offer solutions in the areas of Cancer Genomics, Toxicology, Pharmacogenomics, and Health Technology Applications. Aeon Global Health, formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp., is based in GAINESVILLE, United States. “

Separately, Ifs Securities cut shares of Aeon Global Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of AGHC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Aeon Global Health has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Aeon Global Health Company Profile

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

