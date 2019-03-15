aelf (ELF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.66 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00004295 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Allbit, ABCC and DDEX. aelf has a market capitalization of $47.38 million and $5.66 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00386870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.01697103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00237739 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004997 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, Bibox, Bancor Network, Hotbit, Bithumb, Kucoin, Tokenomy, CoinTiger, IDEX, OKEx, GOPAX, Koinex, ABCC, Kyber Network, Binance, DDEX, Huobi, Ethfinex, BigONE and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

