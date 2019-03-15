Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $20.79 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,466,350 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

UNH opened at $253.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $212.49 and a 52 week high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

