Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Position in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ultimate Software Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTI. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in The Ultimate Software Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Felicia Alvaro sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.95, for a total value of $1,304,231.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Scherr sold 70,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $23,485,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,777 shares in the company, valued at $83,509,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,522 shares of company stock worth $50,593,109 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.32 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of ULTI stock opened at $331.83 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.97 and a 1 year high of $365.86. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $1.37. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Ultimate Software Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses need to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

