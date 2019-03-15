Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 153,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49,504 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 247,363 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

NYSE MRO opened at $17.26 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.26.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/advisor-group-inc-grows-position-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.