Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 32.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,646 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 73.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 107,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 45,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 11.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 128,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Shares of WTR stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTR. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aqua America Inc (WTR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/15/advisor-group-inc-boosts-holdings-in-aqua-america-inc-wtr.html.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.