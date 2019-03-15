Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a gene therapy company. The Company discovers and develops novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc., is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.13. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.18% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 169.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

