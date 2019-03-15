Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on shares of Advanced Disposal Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,628,000 after buying an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,894,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,628,000 after buying an additional 240,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 2,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 164,872 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $26.88 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $394.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Disposal Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

