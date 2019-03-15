ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ADIDAS AG/S’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $120.35 on Thursday. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $101.48 and a 12 month high of $133.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 21.4% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.