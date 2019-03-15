adidas (ADS) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €224.60 ($261.16).

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €211.40 ($245.81). 791,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

