AdCoin (ACC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $314.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 15th. One AdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. AdCoin has a market capitalization of $201,849.00 and approximately $314.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AdCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 765.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00019226 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 31,376,499 coins and its circulating supply is 15,402,276 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com . AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

