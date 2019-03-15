ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $40,933.00

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 39.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDCM and BiteBTC. ADAMANT Messenger has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $40,933.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00093839 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016875 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000589 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000546 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 101,102,890 coins and its circulating supply is 80,960,879 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

