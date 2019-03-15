Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on Aclaris Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th.
Shares of ACRS opened at $5.91 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.24.
About Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.
