Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,047 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,196,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,306,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,044 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 23,815,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,764,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,093,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,775,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197,703 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.17. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 91.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

