Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89,072 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $223,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,683,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,781. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAX opened at $76.51 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

