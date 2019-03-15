Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Major Shareholder Sells $327,664.26 in Stock

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) major shareholder Robert W. Duggan sold 520,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $327,664.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,667,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,460,340.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AKAO opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.84. Achaogen Inc has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Friday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in shares of Achaogen by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 2,864,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 490,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achaogen by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Achaogen by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 903,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,989 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Achaogen by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen Company Profile

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

